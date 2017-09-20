High production at well No 10 in "Umid" field restored

© Socar.az

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The well No 10 at the "Umid" gas condensate field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea has recently been put into operation.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, in 2012, well No 10 commissioned with production of 750,000 cubic meters of gas and 150 tons of condensate. However, recent decline in production necessitated a special exploration. As a result, reasons have been identified both in the well and around the well area.

Under the leadership of SOCAR-Umid Ltd., chief geologist Intigam Bayramov acid processing of wells has been started. The project was successfully completed, the well was commissioned with 600,000 cubic meters of gas and 110 tons of condensate daily.

At present, the field wells No 10 and No 14 now give total of 1.5 mln. cum of gas and 250 tons of condensate. To date, 1 517 mln. cubic meters of gas and 237 thousand tons of condensate produced from the "Umid" field.

The field development continues sucessfully.