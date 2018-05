Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The repair works starting at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery on August 10, have been completed.

Report informs, all the oil products manufacturing facilities are already in operation.

"The major technological facilities were repaired during the large-scale overhaul carried out at the plant and have already been put into operation. Manufacturing of oil products has already been restored at the plant", the refinery says.