Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery launches new project

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ After the commissioning of the new water cooling device built at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, the amount of waste industrial water entering the mechanical cleaning area of "Ekol Engineering Services" CJSC has sharply decreased.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), construction and installation works on a new project, launched by the plant, have started to further improve the process of separating oil products from industrial waters. The main objective of the project is to divert all the water coming from the various areas into mechanical cleaning and clean the industrial water from the oil products through chemical reagents in three stages. To do this, besides using capacity and equipment of the mechanical cleaning area, 3 tanks, 1 mixer, 2 water pumps and dosing pumps will be installed for the storage and disposal of reagents.

Installation works are carried out by "Neftqaztikinti" ("Oilgasconstruction")Trust.