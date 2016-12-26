Headquarter: Over 100 kinds of supposedly belongings of destroyed pier were found

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to order of the Azerbaijani President, dated December 16, 2016 "On some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic", search-and-rescue operations on the defined areas are underway in accordance with the plan, approved by the headquarter of leading experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES)under the National Center of Vessel Traffic Management of the State Maritime Administration, Defence Ministry, State Border Service (SBS), State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC.

Report informs citing the search-and-rescue headquarter, the operations, intensively conducted by involving a total of 44 vessels and a floating vehicle, 6 helicopters of the Ministry of Defence, MES, SBS, SOCAR and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" Company, as well by over 700 manpower and divers of the ministry's Water Rescue Service, including divers of the SOCAR Divong and Emergency Rescue Affairs Office, Regional Centers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and staff of 191 persons of military units, of the cover a large area 145 km in length and 120 km in width.

"Mammad Suleymanov", "Tabriz Khalilbeyli" search-and-rescue vessels, belonging to the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC, which involved in the operations in the first day, supplied with modern submersibles ROV are continuing 24 hours underwater video search operations in the area of the pier.

During the search-and-rescue operations, over 100 kinds of supposedly belongings of the destroyed pier were found and relevantly handed over.