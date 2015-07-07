Situation in Greece not to affect TAP's construction

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Prevailing uncertainty and the decisions of the government in Greece, will not prevent the construction of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) where State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has a 20% stake.

Report informs referring to the Greek media.

According to the report, even Greece's unwillingness on selling the DESFA company cannot create an obstacle to the construction of the pipeline and the government is expected to agree with the proposal of SOCAR soon.