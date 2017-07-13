Halliburton: Oil prices will rise sharply

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices will have a sharp breakthrough in the future.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, Senior Vice-President of Global Business Development & Marketing for Halliburton, Mark Richard said at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

M. Richard noted thatdecline in oil prices in recent years has decreased investments in this area in the amount of nearly $ 2 trillion.The decline in investment will affect the oil market in a few years and demand will exceed supply.

"Sooner or later we will get what we have lost. A sharp increase in oil prices will definitely happen. It is possible to happen in 2020-2021 years", M. Richard said.