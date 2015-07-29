Hadi Rajabli: "Bulgaria can become a transit country on issue of energy supplies to Europe"

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan intends to develop projects for energy supplies to Europe through Bulgaria', Chairman of the parliamentary committee on social policy Hadi Rajabli said in an interview with Bulgarian radio 'Focus'.

"We intend to increase supply of hydrocarbons to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Project (TAP) and the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) gas pipeline.In this context, Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria have played an important role and occupy an important position", said H. Rajabli.

According to him, from this point of view, there are great prospects for the development and strengthening of trade between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

"In terms of transportation of energy resources, Bulgaria is one of the European countries, which is relatively close to Azerbaijan. We can develop projects for the transit of energy resources through Turkey.We are also interested in developing relations with Bulgaria, so that, supply of resources such as oil and gas could be carried out through the territory of Bulgaria", said the deputy.