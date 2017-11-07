'Gurgan deniz' field reserves will be re-considered

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Reserves of "Gurgan deniz" field will be recalculated.

Report informs, said Shahmar Huseynov, Chief of "Absheronneft" OGPD of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

He noted that then will start preparation for the field development project.

According to him, "Absheronneft" OGPD has a great perspective plans for the future: "Construction of new platforms at newly commissioned "Western Absheron" as well as at "Darvin bankasi", "Absheron bankasi" fields, continuation of construction of foundation soil at shallow water section of "Pirallahi" field, which is commissioning for 115 years, are priority issues".

"Gurgan deniz" field is located in the western part of Absheron archipelago, in the Caspian Sea, south of Pirallahi Island. In 1946, the first large-block foundation was laid in "Gurgan deniz" field for drilling works in open sea.

Notably, "Absheronneft" OGPD was established in 1936. The department is located on Pirallahi island.

"Absheronneft" OGPD exploits "Pirallahi adasi", "Darvin bankasi", "Absheron bankasi", “Gurgan-deniz", "Western Absheron" fields.