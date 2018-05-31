Günther Oettinger: EU ready to help Azerbaijan in diversifying its economy

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the EU".

Report informs, EU Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger said at the closing session of the 25th Anniversary Caspian International Oil & Gas Conference.

"Azerbaijan is also important for Europe in its plans to diversify energy resources. I am sure that Azerbaijan will be able to benefit from its geo-strategic partnership, playing the role of a bridge between East and West, as well as between the North and South. EU is also very well aware of Azerbaijan's interest in becoming a transport hub, which is reflected in the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project”, - EU Commissioner said.

G. Oettinger added that the EU is ready to help Azerbaijan in diversifying its economy, developing trade, establishing contacts. According to him, Azerbaijan is an important player in the Eastern Partnership program and a vivid example of successful economic transformations.

The European Commissioner also noted that the bilateral relations of the EU with Azerbaijan are in the focus of the attention of the European Commission, as negotiations continue on the new Comprehensive Partnership Agreement, "which includes a separate paragraph on energy cooperation”.

The EU official expressed confidence that this agreement will bring bilateral relations to a new level.

Speaking about the Southern Gas Corridor, G. Oettinger noted that when the corresponding agreement was signed, many doubted its implementation. At the same time, according to the European Commissioner, SGC should not be limited to the volume of 10 billion cubic meters of gas: “Remember that the Nabucco project was calculated at 30 billion cubic meters," the European Commissioner said, calling for consideration of the possibility of transporting Turkmen gas through SGC.

"I want to thank the government of Azerbaijan and SOCAR for the implementation of the project," he concluded, also congratulating Azerbaijan on the 100th anniversary of Republic Day.