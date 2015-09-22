Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan introduces a new drilling rig

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan, which is a subsidiary service company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Gulf Drilling Supply FZE in Azerbaijan, held a presentation of a new drilling rig, Report informs.

Drilling rig ZJ-20 is made by order of company in China with the latest technology and fully financed by foreign investment. Rig is capable of drilling on land-based oil and gas fields at a depth of2000-2400meters, and carrying out capital repairs on older wells to a depth of 4,500 meters. The nominal capacity of the installation is 120 tons. Engine power is 450 kW or 610 horsepower, tower height is 35 meters.

Rig imported to Azerbaijan in early August installed in the territory of "Ramana" field, where the well will be drilled. The company has already determined the amount of work for the installation. First, the installation will be carried out drilling on request of AzGerneft LLC. This year, two wells will be drilled for the company next year - four wells.

One of the main advantages of the installation is that it is compact and mobile, and if necessary transportation from one field to another is easily dismantled.

Director of Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan Ilham Babayev said that, before the order of rig the company examined all novelties: "As you know, all customers have their own requirements. We have conducted a survey among customers regarding their annual and long-term plans. According to a survey, it became clear that the installation of this type is necessary for us and all the requirements are concentrated in this model. That is why we have invested large volume to order a rig. It will be used for drilling wells in the field "Ramana" for AzGerneft LLC. In addition, I would like to note that in the future, this structure can be used not only in "Ramana", but also in other fields. We believe that other companies will demand new installation in accordance with the depth of drilling. We also believe that the installation will pay for itself in a short time."

Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan began its operations in late 2007. Its principal activities are drilling of oil and gas and water wells, workover, the provision of services in drilling wells, introduction of methods for increasing oil production using modern technologies in land-based oil and gas fields and the Caspian regions. The main goal is to turn into one of the most advanced and competitive oil and gas companies in the world by strengthening the material-technical base through the use of the most advanced equipment and technology in the oil industry and the availability of qualified human resources.

Customers of Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan: Operating Company Surakhani Oil, Balakhani Oil, Bahar Energy, Garasu, Gobustan, Binagadi Oil, Shirvan Oil, "Azersu" JSC and AzGerneft LLC.

From 2008 to September 1, 2015 the company drilled 207 wells in oil and gas fields of"Surakhani", "Binagadi", "Mishovdag", "Balakhani", "Ramana" and the water field "Oguz".

Also during this period sidetracks drilled 56 wells field "Kurovdag", "Balakhani", "Ramana" fields.

Total drilling works have made 236 meters.

Currently, the company Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan conducts drilling of 5 wells of "Surakhani", "Balakhani" and "Ramana" oil fields.