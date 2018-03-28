 Top
    Greek section of TAP pipeline to be completed in November

    Tests will be carried out by mid-2019

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ “The construction of the Greek section of the TAP gas pipeline, 550 km long, from the Evros Gardens to the Greek-Albanian border, in Kristalopigi, Kastoria, will be completed in November 2018,”. Report informs citing the Greek media project director for Greece, Katerina Papalexandri, said during a briefing on the progress of the works in Kastoria.

    “Tests will be carried out by mid-2019, when hydrocarbon introduction will begin and in 2020 the project will be ready for commercial operation,” she added.

    The pipeline will initially transport 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz reservoir to Europe, with a 20-billion-cubic capacity doubling prospective, and will be linked to three points (in Pella, Kastoria and Kozani) with the Greek gas system.

