Greek authorities discussed issue of DESFA with SOCAR

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Minister of Greece Panos Skurletis and CEO of SOCAR Energy SA Greece Anar Mammadov discussed the acquisition of shares of the company DESFA by SOCAR and construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Greece. Report informs it is stated in the information of the Ministry of industrial reform, environmental protection and energy in Greece.

Greek Minister expressed readiness to support the new government of two countries cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the information, the issue of acquisition of DESFA may be delayed until the end of 2015, as the issue currently on the Board of Directors of the European Commission.

According to the information, yesterday R.Skurletis and Secretary-General of Energy and Mineral Resources Apostolos Alexopoulos met with the Managing Director of TAP consortium Ian Bradshaw, Director of external relations Michael Hoffman and Directorof the TAP consortium for Greece Rikard Skufias.