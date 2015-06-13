Greece to support Turkish stream project

Baki. 13 June.REPORT.AZ/ Signing an investment plan for the construction of (IGB Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria -) a gas pipeline connecting the gas system Greece and Bulgaria postponed today. The reason it has not resolved technical issues of the project, the official Sofia, Bulgaria explains that the official Sofia has not resolved technical issues of the project.

"Report" informs that postpone coincided with visit of the Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs leading the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) at the U.S. Department of State Amos Hochstein to Bulgaria.U.S. diplomat said irritating the greeks that "Turkish stream" is the last proposals for the sale of gas from the south of Russia and the construction of the gas pipeline can cause problems for Greece.

Signing IGB project was postponed after the business forum in Russia and signature date can determine here.IGB project within the Southern Gas Corridor and the TAP project play an important role for the transmission of Azerbaijani gas to Europe via Greece.

The Greek government plans to sign political declaration and a memorandum of understanding to support "Turkish stream" next week in St. Petersburg.At the same time, Russian government noted that additional obstacles could arise in some Balkan countries for " Turkish stream ".Macedonia and Serbia are marked as two main countries to block the plan. Economists say that both projects are tools for political games.Despite the United States said it is against "Turkish stream" project, European Union did not give an opinion on both projects.