Greece issues another TAP document

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy has announced that it has granted Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) its Installation Permit for Greece.

Report informs referring to TAP Consortium, together with the Installation Act, secured in January 2016, the Installation Permit allows the pipeline construction activities in Greece to start in line with the project schedule.

Ian Bradshaw, Managing Director at TAP said: “Benefiting from exemplary collaboration with the Greek government and the competent authorities at all levels, our project execution continues to progress as expected. I am pleased to report that batches of line pipe for Greece continue to reach our marshalling yards in Thessaloniki and Kavala.”