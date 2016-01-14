Greece endorses TAP project route

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Greece Environment & Energy Minister Panos Skourletis has approved plans on the route of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on the Greek territory and the competence of the 13 regional divisions of the country, Report informs referring to the Greece media.

The Ministry informs that these plans are part of the implementation of the Law on Gas Pipeline Construction.

Greece believes the pipeline will bring many benefits for the country, in particular, in the matter of population’s employment, about 10,000 jobs.

Notably, in initial phase, 10 billion cubic meters of gas produced in the framework of 'Shah Deniz-2' project will be transported to Europe via TAP pipeline, which is part of Southern Gas Corridor project. The pipeline will begin from Kipoy territory on Turkish-Greek border and extend to Southern Italy passing through Greece, Albania and across the Adriatic Sea. Length of the pipeline is 878 km, which 545 km will cover territory of Greece, 215 km of Albania, 105 km of the Adriatic sea and 8 km of Southern Italy. The highest point of the pipeline is in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), while the lower part (820 meters) will be under the sea. At present, preparation works are carried out for TAP pipeline construction. To start construction of pipeline is planned this year.

BP (20%), SOCAR(20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies are TAP shareholders.