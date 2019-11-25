Governor: "SOCAR Polymer starts to supply polypropylene to Rostov Oblast"

SOCAR Polymer has started to supply polypropylene to Volgodonsk city of Russia’s Rostov Oblast for packaging film, Governor of Rostov Oblast Vasily Golubev told Don24 agency, Report informs.

According to him, the first shipment of polypropylene has already been delivered. Golubev noted that the supply cost will be more than RUB 1.5 billion.

The governor said that JSC Donetsk Excavator is planning to sign a contract on supply of agricultural facilities to Azerbaijan by the end of this year.

Golubev also noted that along with economic relations, cultural relations also develop. He invited Azerbaijani leadership to the opening of the military-historical museum complex Sambek Heights in 2020. The museum will operate in the territory of the Memorial of Glory on Sambek Heights.

Heydar Aliyev attended the opening of the memorial in 1980.