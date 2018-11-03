GOGC: TAP to make significant contribution to development of Georgia’s economy

Tbilisi. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC) comments on Italian PM’s consent to construction of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Report’s local bureau informs that the GOGC said that as a result of implementation of TAP, Georgia will get hundreds of millions cubic meters of transit gas at concessional price.

It was noted that after completion of TAP project timely, annual capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline may reach 22 bcm.

The GOGC said that TAP will make significant contribution to development of Georgia’s economy and improvement of welfare of its citizens.