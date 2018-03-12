Global Firepower names countries with largest oil reserves

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan ranks 20th in the world with 7 bln barrels of oil reserves.

Report informs citing the Global Firepower, Venezuela is the country with the most oil reserves in the world (300 bln barrels), followed by Saudi Arabia with 269 bln barrels and Canada with 171 bln barrels oil reserves in the third place. Iran ranks 4th with 157.8 bln barrels, while Iraq 5th with 143 bln barrels.

Russia's oil reserves make 80 bln barrels, which allows the country to take the 8th place.

Oil reserves in the United States equal 36.5 bln barrels and it ranks 11th. Kazakhstan is 12th with 30 bln barrels. Turkey's oil reserves are estimated at $ 300 million. barrels. The country ranks 50th.