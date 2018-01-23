Global Energy Solutions starts next project for BP Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Global Energy Solutions (Glensol) entered into next project for BP Azerbaijan to provide electrical & instrumentation services in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (AGT) region.

Report informs, Glensol’s services will cover Sangachal Terminal, BTC and WREP oil export pipelines onshore and 7 BP platforms offshore. The project scope includes execution, service, installation, commissioning, modification and inspection services designed to maximize uptime and optimize assets life cycle. Duration of the project is 3 years with possible extension up to 2 years.

“By obtaining the second major project for BP within last two years, Glensol has proved itself as being one of the best in class local companies in the region,” said Tamerlan Aliyev, General Manager of Glensol. “We are currently developing our business activities overseas, in particular, our expansion to Kazakhstan gives us an opportunity to demonstrate our local expertise in the foreign market. We are very proud to be at the leading edge in provision of word class services while representing our country on an international level,” concluded Tamerlan Aliyev.

Established in 2012 as an oilfield operations and equipment maintenance subsidiary of Nobel Oil Services, Glensol provides asset integrity management, operational assurance services, maintenance and repair services for turbomachinery, valves and pumps. SOCAR, BP and other important industry players are among its customers.