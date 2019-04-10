Georgian Prime Minister: I think that we do not use resources of the Caspian Sea properly

"Azerbaijan is the main partner of Georgia. We should carry out more projects together," Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said.

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs that he was answering the question of a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Ganira Pashayeva.

"We've had implemented a lot of great projects throughout the history. Today, we are conducting very important projects, as well as joint projects in the infrastructural field. We have implemented the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline. At present, the important regional energy project, such as the Southern Gas Corridor, is successfully being implemented. However, I think that we do not use resources of the Caspian Sea properly. We need to work closely to meet Europe's energy needs. We would like the two countries to carry out major projects jointly."