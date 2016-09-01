Georgian PM: Security of TANAP, TAP and other projects ensured

Tbilisi. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'No danger exists for Southern Gas Corridor and its parts, the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) projects'.

Georgian bureau of Report New Agency informs, Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili told reporters.

He said that the implementation of these projects and other issues were in the focus of attention during Baku visit.

G.Kvirikashvili said: 'Firstly, security must be ensured for efficiency of all the projects. Today, security of the mentioned projects has been provided'.

The PM added that implementation of these projects has already launched, necessary documents on production of natural gas, increasing the volume and transportation, construction and creation of a new infrastructure were signed and all issues have been resolved.

'Therefore, we can say that there is no danger for these projects', Kvirikashvili stated.