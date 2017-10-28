 Top
    Georgia will start receiving Azerbaijani gas on a new route from next week

    The expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline is about to complete

    Tbilisi. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the first week of November, Georgia will start receiving Azerbaijani natural gas via a new route.

    Report’s Georgia bureau informs, the local press writes.

    According to the information the implementation of the geopolitical project - the expansion of the South Caucasus gas pipeline, which is of great importance for Georgia, is at the final stage: “From the next week Georgia will receive Azerbaijani gas on a new route. "Blue Fuel" will be delivered to Turkey via the expanded gas pipeline next year.In 2020, after the completion of Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP), natural gas from the South Caucasus will be supplied to European countries”.

