Georgia will start receiving Azerbaijani gas on a new route from next week

Tbilisi. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the first week of November, Georgia will start receiving Azerbaijani natural gas via a new route.

Report’s Georgia bureau informs, the local press writes.

According to the information the implementation of the geopolitical project - the expansion of the South Caucasus gas pipeline, which is of great importance for Georgia, is at the final stage: “From the next week Georgia will receive Azerbaijani gas on a new route. "Blue Fuel" will be delivered to Turkey via the expanded gas pipeline next year.In 2020, after the completion of Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP), natural gas from the South Caucasus will be supplied to European countries”.