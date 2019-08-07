 Top

Georgia sharply increases electricity import from Azerbaijan

Georgia imported 93 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan in July 2019, up 91.86 million kWh or 81-fold from the previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.

On August 1-5, Georgia imported 12.28 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan. 

