​Georgia sharply increases electricity import from Azerbaijan

Georgia imported 93 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan in July 2019, up 91.86 million kWh or 81-fold from the previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.
On August 1-5, Georgia imported 12.28 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan.
Georgia imported 93 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan in July 2019, up 91.86 million kWh or 81-fold from the previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.
On August 1-5, Georgia imported 12.28 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan.
This post is also available in other languages:
Cəmilə BabayevaNews Author