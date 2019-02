Tbilisi. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia imported 9,322,200 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $4,739,700 from Azerbaijan in January, down 356,500 tonnes or 3.6%, Report’s Georgian bureau informs referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

In January 2018, Georgia imported 9,678,700 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $5,701,900.