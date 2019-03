Tbilisi. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia imported 260,699.6 cubic meters of gas worth $42,987,600 from Azerbaijan last month, respectively up 26,156.6 cubic meters or 11.1% and $1,468,100 from the previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

In January 2018, Georgia imported 234,534 cubic meters of gas worth $41,519,500.