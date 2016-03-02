Georgia offers Azerbaijan to apply special formula for gas price

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ At present, talks are being held with Georgia and large working groups have been involved into the process. Negotiation process is about to be completed.

Report was told by 'SOCAR Energy Georgia' Director Mahir Mammadli.

M.Mammadli declared opposite side put forward two offers on gas sale to Georgia:

'Mainly two offers are available. First offer is related with sale of additional volume, second offer is on applying special formula determining gas sale price. Both issues are being constructively considered by us and results will be known in coming days.'

M.Mammadov said if special formula to be applied, price of sold gas will be regulated in accordance with prices of energy carriers of the world market.

Notably, prices in the world gas market have been calculating on a special formula since 2009 and according to that formula, price of sold gas are determined under special calculations taking into account prices for diesel fuel, masut and crude oil.