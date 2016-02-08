 Top
    Georgia launches transit of electricity from Azerbaijan to Turkey

    As a result of these transits Georgia will get about 1 mln GEL profit a month

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgian State Electrosystem” (GSE) " launched a function of the transit corridor in both directions - from Azerbaijan to Turkey and from Russia to Armenia.

    Report informs referring to Georgia Online, from 7 February the transit of electricity about 80 megawatts of power from Azerbaijan to Turkey have begun.

    Transit of electricity from Russia to Armenia in the average of 30 megawatts of power began on February 5.

    As a result, Georgia will receive a monthly 1 mln GEL income from transit of electricity.

