Georgia intends to gain annual 1 billion cubic meters from transit of Azerbaijani gas

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia intends to acquire over annual 1 billion cubic meters of gas as a transit fee to deliver 'Shahdeniz' gas to the Turkish and European markets.

Report informs, Georgian PM Georgi Kvirikashvili said.

According to the agreement between Azerbaijan and Georgia, transit fee for delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey set at 5% per 1000 cubic meters.

So far, Georgia has acquired 270 mln. cubic meters of gas per annual 5,7 billion cubic meters to transport 'Shahdeniz 1' gas to Turkey. However, official Tbilisi expects this figure to increase due to transportation of annual 16 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and Europe within 'Shahdeniz 2' from 2020.

In total, export of 21,7 billion cubic meters of gas within a year is expected and if Georgia gets transit fee at around 5% of total export gas as transit country in these projects, it makes over annual 1 billion cubic meters (1,05-1,08 billion cubic meters).