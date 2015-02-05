Georgia intends to appeal SOCAR to postpone increase in gas prices

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian government should avoid the price increase the price of gas at least at this stage. Report informs referring to "Georgia-Online", it was stated by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili during a government meeting.

The head of government stressed, the Economic Council has asked to review and examine the question in detail, after which the government will try to find ways to avoid the price increase the gas price.

The premier also instructed the members of the government to begin negotiations with the Azerbaijani side in order to delay the rise in price of the cost of gas.

"We had communication with representatives of SOCAR, and they are willing to negotiate on this issue. Perhaps we appealed to the Azerbaijani side to the question postponed, the process delayed. I believe, there are certain ways in order to pass increasing gas prices" he said.

"KazTransGas Tbilisi" increases tariff of natural gas for legal entities. According to company representatives, rising prices caused by the depreciation of the lari, as the company buys natural gas from SOCAR. Oil and gas Corporation of Georgia buys natural gas at a discounted price only for individuals and legal entities and companies have to pay more for it.