Georgia imported natural gas worth $56,761,800 last month.

The National Statistics Office of Georgia reported that gas constituted 9.2% of total imports.

Georgia's gas supply increased by 25.5% over the previous year.

In the reporting month, the country's imports of oil and oil products grew by 11.9% year-on-year, settling at $ 51,597,300. The share of oil products in Georgia 's total imports made up 8.3%.