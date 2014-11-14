Georgia hopes to find gas reserves in Black Sea shelf

Tbilisi. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia, together with the European countries began to study materials in the Georgian Black Sea shelf waters to the presence of hydrocarbons.

Report informs, it was said by the head of the State Agency of oil and gas Giorgi Tatishvili in II Caspian Energy Forum today in Tbilisi.

According to him, in the spring of 2015 results will be obtained, by which an international tender is scheduled to be announced.

G. Tatishvili also said that geophysical and geological studies of the bottom shelf of the Black Sea of Georgia conducted and soon it will be possible to discuss gas reserves. "I think that they will be commercially attractive," said G.Tatishvili.

Head of agency also gave information about the presence of hydrocarbon reserves on land in Georgia. According to him, the projected reserves in the country are 651mln tons of oil and 150 bln cubic meters of natural gas.