​Georgia gets more than 15.6% growth in gas import from Azerbaijan

20 May, 2019 11:42

https://report.az/storage/news/927a61ec5ac490dc1c90791b066b5252/cad7cc2b-a145-4c55-a8ea-c6cd10e98036_292.jpg Georgia imported 857,259.5 cubic meters of natural gas worth $146,523,600 from Azerbaijan in January-April 2019, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia. Compared to a year earlier, gas volume exported from Azerbaijan to Georgia rose by 116,140.9 cubic meters of 15.6%.