Georgia gets more than 12% growth in gas import from Azerbaijan

19 April, 2019 12:37

https://report.az/storage/news/27ad9891c1a9849ede1e25d39716ac74/165f0083-47c4-4b55-9666-ceb67e21e158_292.jpg Georgia imported 718,171 cubic meters of natural gas worth $123,403,500 from Azerbaijan in January-March 2019, respectively up 78,414 cubic meters or 12.2% and $10,782,500 or 9.5% in comparison to year earlier, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.