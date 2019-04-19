​Georgia gets more than 12% growth in gas import from Azerbaijan

Georgia imported 718,171 cubic meters of natural gas worth $123,403,500 from Azerbaijan in January-March 2019, respectively up 78,414 cubic meters or 12.2% and $10,782,500 or 9.5% in comparison to year earlier, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.
Cəmilə BabayevaNews Author