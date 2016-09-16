George Stassinos: Greek government should come to deal with SOCAR on DESFA

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Greek government should come to agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in the issue regarding DESFA privatization in order to restore international confidence.

Report informs citing the Greek media, Greek Technical Chamber President George Stassinos said addressing the event entitled 'Greece-Azerbaijan technical cooperation'.

G.Stassinos noted that Greece is in great need for SOCAR investments: 'We need in investment by this company, which have currently invested 10 bln USD in Turkey and hold talks with other countries'.

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Dimitris Mardas said that the country attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan: 'Azerbaijan transports its gas to our country, we are also considering which products we can export. The first visit to the country will be organized at the end of this month. Entrepreneurs have already expressed their interest in investing in several fields'.

Addressing the event, Head of Greek-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Economy Costas Vamvakas noted that Greek businessmen can cooperate with Azerbaijan in the fields of construction, engineering, IT, agriculture, food and beverage production. He also stressed that Athens should start talks as soon as possible to reach agreement with Baku in the issue regarding DESFA.