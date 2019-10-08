General director: TANAP launch increased gas transportation from Azerbaijan

TANAP consortium has so far paid $5.95 to Turkey for transportation of every thousand cubic meters of gas, TANAP Director General Saltuk Duzyol said at a press conference in Istanbul, according to Report's correspondent dispatched to Turkey.

He noted that TANAP launch has increased the gas transportation from Azerbaijan.

The pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, originates from the Turkey-Georgia border and will connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Ipsala district of Edirne city.

The total length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers. The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe.

TANAP stakeholders are Southern Gas Corridor CJSC, a joint venture of SOCAR and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan (51%), BOTAS (30%), BP (12%) and SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S (7%).