GECF: Share of gas in energy balance to reach 27% by 2050

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) expected the annual demand for gas to increase by 1.6-1.7% by 2030, Secretary General of the GECF Yury Sentyurin told journalists.

The gas market turnover will increase from 3.2 trillion cubic meters in 2018 to 6 trillion cubic meters in 2030.

Share of gas in energy balance is expected to rise from 23% to 27% by 2050. At the same time, gas will exceed coal in the consumption balance in mid-2020s, will be main in terms of consumption of energy resources by 2050. 

