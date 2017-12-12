Gazprom works on gas re-distribution after explosion in Austria

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ After explosion in Austrian gas distribution hub in Baumgarten, Russia's "Gazprom export" is working to redistribute the gas flow.

Report informs referring to the company.

It was reported that the company is doing its utmost to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its customers in this direction.

Notably, a powerful explosion occurred in gas distribution center near Baumgarten, Austria today. One person has died and several others were injured as a result of the incident.

Baumgarten gas distribution terminal is one of Europe's three gas distribution centers. It is located in the center of Austria with Slovakia. 1/3 of the Russian gas transported to the Western Europe is distributed from this center.