Gazprom to supply 2 billion cubic meters of gas to Azerbaijan per year

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azeri state energy firm SOCAR and Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom agreed on swap gas supplies amounting to 10 mln cubic metres per day and 2 bln cubic metres per year from October. Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said on Thursday.

"We are now working on some technical issues. Supplies will start from October," Mr.Abdullayev told reporters.

He said gas from Russia would be stored until next year, when it would be delivered to Russia's southern regions.

Gas storages in Azerbaijan have a capacity of six billion cubic metres.

Mr.Abdullayev said Azerbaijan was holding talks over gas swaps with Iran as well. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Lidia Kelly)

Russian "Gazprom" from September 20-21, will start gas supplies to Azerbaijani methanol plant (AzMeCo).

On September 11 an agreement was signed in Baku between AzMeCo (Azerbaijani methanol plant) and the Russian company "Gazprom export".