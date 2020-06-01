Gazprom signs long-term gas supply contract with Greece

Gazprom Export, the exporting arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom on Monday said it had signed a long-term gas supply contract with Greek company Mytilineos. Report informs citing the Reuters.

“The cooperation between Gazprom export and Mytilineos proves the demand for Russian gas in the Greek market and will further strengthen the interaction between our countries in the energy sector,” said Elena Burmistrova, head of Gazprom Export.

Notably, Gazprom is a global energy company focused on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensation and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, and generation and marketing of heat and electric power.

Gazprom holds the world’s largest natural gas reserves. The Company’s share in the global and Russian gas reserves amounts to 16 and 71 percent, respectively. As the world’s leading gas producer, Gazprom accounts for 12 percent of the worldwide gas output and 69 percent of domestic gas production. At present, the Company is actively implementing large-scale gas development projects in the Yamal Peninsula, the Arctic shelf, Eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East, as well as some hydrocarbon exploration and production projects abroad.

Gazprom is a reliable supplier of gas to Russian and foreign consumers. The Company owns the world’s most extensive gas transmission system with a total length of 172,600 kilometers. Gazprom sells more than half of its gas to Russian consumers and exports gas to over 30 countries within and beyond the former Soviet Union.