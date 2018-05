Baku. 22 November. SOCAR/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and "Gazprom export" company have agreed to resume natural gas transportation to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, "Gazprom export" company said.

It was noted that the agreement was signed in Moscow on November 21. The date of gas supply starts from today.

According to agreement, 1.6 bln cubic meters of Russian gas will be supplied to Azerbaijani market.