Gazprom opens representative office in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Gazprom Board of Directors has agreed to open a representative office in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Interfax, the company has stated.

Gazprom has transported gas to Azerbaijan from 2000 to 2006. Then delivery was suspended due to the launching of "Shah Deniz" gas-condensate field.

Since 2010, Azerbaijan has started to transport gas to Russia. This gas was used to supply Dagestan. Due to repair works in 2013-2014, transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Russia was suspended several times. Transport is not carried out since 2015.