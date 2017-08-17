Gazprom increases gas supply to Turkey by 22%

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January 1 - August 15, Russia's Gazprom has increased gas supply to Turkey by 22.4% compared to same period in 2016.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Gazprom declared.

"During reporting period, along with Turkey, the company has increased transport to South and Southeastern European countries. Thus, gas exports to Greece up by 13.2%, Serbia 40.8%, Bulgaria by 11.1% and Hungary 24.4%", the company states.

In January-August 15, Gazprom has increased gas exports to far-abroad countries by 12% annually, reaching 118.3 bln cum.