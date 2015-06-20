"Gazprom" and Lukoil sign agreement on gas supplies

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Gazprom" and LUKOIL signed an agreement on gas supplies in the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2015.

Report informs referring to TASS, "Gazprom" stated.

At the end of a business meeting, which took place between the leaders of the companies, the parties inked an addendum to the contract for gas supply from LUKOIL fields in the Bolshekhetskaya Depression, stipulating gas amounts for 2017 to 2024.

Also, the Contract for gas supply from the Northern Caspian Sea fields developed by LUKOIL was signed for the period till 2024.

Gas will be included into "Gazprom" gas transportation system in the city of Budyonnovsk. The annual volume of gas to be supplied, will depend on technical capacities and operating mode of Gasprom' GTS (gas transportation system), as well as, on commissioning of the Northern Caspian Sea field.