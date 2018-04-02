Gasoline price soars for fifth time in Belarus

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The retail price of gasoline in Belarus has increased for the fourth time in March.

Report informs citing the foreign media, thereby, since the beginning of 2018 gasoline price increased 5-fold in the country.

Prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in Belarus increased by 0.75% or 1 kopeck since March 30.

Thus, AI-92 costs 1,25 BYN per litre, AI-95 - 1,33 BYN per litre, AI-98 - 1,54 BYN per litre, while diesel fuel 1,36 BYN per litre.