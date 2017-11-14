Gasoline price hits a record high in Russia

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The price of gasoline in Russia has updated its historic maximum.

Report informs, Kommersant has reported.

The wholesale price of Ai-95 gasoline fell by 1.7% on November 7-13, and price of Ai-92 increased by 2.3%. A ton of AI-95 up to 44,99 thousand rubles while, AI-92 to 42,82 thousand rubles.

The newspaper notes that such a growth is not typical for the Russian market. Usually, wholesale prices are going down in October.

One of the reasons for the rise in prices is repair works of catalytic cracking device at the oil refinery of Gazprom oil in Moscow. The Kommersant claims that the break in the operation was not in the repair program. The company said that work of facility was suspended for planned repair works in order to increase efficiency. The Gazprom oil notes that the catalytic cracking unit will be restored in mid-November.

According to another source, Gazprom oil is considering purchase of fuel from Rosneft.