Gas volume exported to Georgia and Turkey from Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Natural gas in the volume of 66 billion cubic meters and 17 million tons of condensate produced from "Shah Deniz" field development located in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian sea.

Report was told by Khoshbaxt Yusifzade,I Vice-president of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), speaking at the II Caspian Technical Conference-Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) held in Baku.

Kh. Yusifzade said that, average 29 million cubic meters of gas and 7 thousand tonsof condensate produced per day from 7 operating wells in the "Shahdeniz" field. According to his words, 4,8 billion cubic meters of gas exported to Georgia and 36 billion cubic meters to Turkey through South Caucasus Pipeline on "Shahdeniz" project till November 1, 2015.

He stated that 550 million cubic meters gas transported to Georgia and 4,8 billion cubic meters to Turkey by South Caucasus Pipeline from "Shahdeniz" field within 10 months of this year. "Average 4 million cubic meters gas exported to Georgia and 18 million cubic meters to Turkey per day", SOCAR's official. stated