Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum up by 6%

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of 2017, 11,428.9 mln cubic meters of gas were transported via the main gas pipelines of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), this is 10.2% more than in the corresponding period last year. 33.3% of the total gas supply accounted for Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline. During the reporting period, 3,801.2 million cubic meters of gas were transported via this pipeline, which is 5.8% more than in the same period last year.

Notably, South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

From the date of commissioning at the end of 2006, it deliveries "Shah Deniz" gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP as the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities and SOCAR, as commercial operator, responsible for SCP's commercial operation.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 %), AzSCP (10.0 %), SGC Midstream (6.7 %), Petronas (15.5 %), Lukoil (10 %), NICO (10 %) and TPAO (19 %).