Gas supply through South Caucasus Pipeline up by 5% in January

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ 2 327,1 mln cubic meters of gas was transported in January 2017 via gas pipelines in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, transportation of gas via main pipelines increased by 10.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. 29.9% of natural gas transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus pipeline. 695.4 mln cubic meters of gas delivered via this pipeline. The, the volume of natural gas transported via South Caucasus Pipeline in January 2017 was 4.9% more than in the same month last year.

Notably, South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia and Turkey.

The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

From the date of commissioning at the end of 2006 gas deliveries "Shah Deniz-1" are made in Azerbaijan and Georgia, since July 2007 in Turkey.