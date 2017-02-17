Gas supply increased amid harsh weather conditions

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Azəriqaz” postponed scheduled maintenance works in some districts of Baku due to snowy and frosty weather conditions.

The company's spokesperson Ibrahim Karbalayev told Report.

According to him, cold weather increased demand for gas: “Maintenance works in Absheron, Binagadi, Nizami, Nasimi, Yasamal, Khazar, Sabunchu and Khatai districts of Baku has been postponed due to weather conditions”.

“Azərişıq” OJSC spokesperson Tanriverdi Mustafayev told that there wasn’t any problem with supply of electricity yesterday: “No problem occurred with supply of electricity to our subscribers, despite higher-than-normal load in power lines due to cold weather”.