Gas supply by SOCAR in Ukraine reaches 1 bcm

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Gas supply by SOCAR Ukraine, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Ukraine, reached 1 billion cubic meters in October, SOCAR Ukraine Energy told Report.

Thus, SOCAR has become the third commercial participant which has supplied 1,000,000,000 cubic meters of gas to local gas storehouses since Ukraine gained independence.

It became possible as a result of international business treatment standards and balanced approach to prices, which allow to form an objective market price for consumers.

SOCAR Ukraine Trade House launched gas supplies to Ukraine in February 2007.